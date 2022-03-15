Jury to weigh murder charge in fentanyl death

Edward Romero-Cordero, who was arrested in November , faces one count each of murder and a drug-related count in connection to the death of 32-year-old Shane Bowman, who died eight months prior.

Edward Romero-Cordero (LVMPD)

Edward Romero-Cordero at his preliminary hearing where he is charged with second-degree murder and drug trafficking after he allegedly sold fentanyl-lace pills that killed Shane Bowman in February of 2021, on Monday, March 14, 2022, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Defense attorney Erick Ferran, left, next to his client Edward Romero-Cordero, right, at his preliminary hearing where he is being charged with second-degree murder and drug trafficking after he sold fentanyl-lace pills that killed Shane Bowman in February of 2021, on Monday, March 14, 2022, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Eckley Keach asks questions of a witness at a preliminary hearing for Edward Romero-Cordero, who is being charged with second-degree murder and drug trafficking after he sold fentanyl-lace pills that killed Shane Bowman, on Monday, March 14, 2022 at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Defense attorney Erick Ferran asks questions of a witness at a preliminary hearing for his client Edward Romero-Cordero, who is being charged with second-degree murder and drug trafficking after he sold fentanyl-lace pills that killed Shane Bowman, on Monday, March 14, 2022 at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Edward Romero-Cordero at his preliminary hearing where he is charged with second-degree murder and drug trafficking after he allegedly sold fentanyl-lace pills that killed Shane Bowman in February of 2021, on Monday, March 14, 2022, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A Las Vegas judge ruled Monday that a jury should weigh charges, including murder, against a 28-year-old man accused of selling another man counterfeit, fentanyl-laced pills, one of which allegedly caused his death.

Edward Romero-Cordero, who was arrested in November, faces one count each of murder and a drug-related count in connection to the death of 32-year-old Shane Bowman, who died eight months prior.

A Clark County coroner’s office examiner who performed Bowman’s autopsy, a Metropolitan Police Department officer who responded to his house the day he overdosed on Feb. 22, 2021, and his widow, who found him unresponsive after she got back from work that day, testified in a nearly two-hour preliminary hearing, where a judge decided that prosecutors had enough evidence to present the charges to a jury.

Romero-Cordero is free on bail, and did not speak during the proceeding.

Bowman died at St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin campus, about nine hours after the alleged drug sale, police allege.

In a teary testimony, Meli Bowman described finding her husband in the bathroom of the couple’s master bedroom, and confronting Romero-Cordero over the phone about what he had sold Shane Bowman earlier that day.

According to the messages read in court, Romero-Cordero admitted to selling Shane Bowman supposed Percocet pills, which later tested positive for fentanyl, a synthetic opioid many times stronger than morphine.

The woman said she found a partially smoked pill, aluminum paper, a lighter and a broken pen used as a pipe, along with a baggie with a second pill under her husband’s “dead-weight” body.

Romero-Cordero is due back in court on March 25.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.