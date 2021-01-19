Las Vegas gym sued over sexual abuse allegations against ex-coach

Seven women filed a lawsuit that accuses a Las Vegas gymnastics center and its former owner of allowing a coach “unfettered access to young gymnasts” he sexually abused.

Terry Gray (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Seven women filed a lawsuit Tuesday against a gymnastics center in Las Vegas and its former owner, alleging that a coach was allowed “unfettered access to young gymnasts” he sexually abused.

A 36-page complaint, filed by the firm Eglet Adams, pointed to “a disturbing pattern of grotesque child molestation, and sexual, physical, psychological, and emotional abuse” at the hands of Terry Gray.

The victims, who are now adults, are seeking damages for past and future pain, suffering, mental anguish and loss of enjoyment of life from Brown’s Gymnastics, a USA Gymnastics-sanctioned gym, and its former owner Dayna Waroe.

“Brown’s Gym hired Gray as a gymnastics coach and gave him unfettered access to young gymnasts, even though it knew or should have known, of Gray’s sexual, physical, psychological, and emotional abuse and could have prevented it by taking abuse allegations seriously and maintaining a culture of accountability and transparency,” the suit alleged. “Brown’s Gym could have fired Gray before he abused Plaintiffs, but instead of tackling the abuse head on, Brown’s Gym elected to put its head in the sand, ignoring and actively concealing the sexual, physical, psychological, and emotional abuse being perpetrated by Gray.”

Prosecutors have described Gray, 52, as a physically and mentally abusive coach who inappropriately touched at least 10 young girls in Las Vegas.

Reached by phone Tuesday afternoon, Waroe said she had not seen the civil complaint.

“At this time, I have no comment,” she said. “I have no idea what the lawsuit says.”

Gray faces dozens of felony and misdemeanor charges, including sexual assault and lewdness with a minor under 14.

Gray, who police said was a gymnastics coach in Las Vegas from 2009 to 2015, remains free on $50,000 bail and has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Authorities have conducted interviews with parents, former coaches and accusers. The former gymnasts, some now in college, said Gray was “grooming” them.

The plaintiffs in the civil case alleged that between 2009 and 2015, Gray “inflicted upon them a disturbing pattern of sexual in nature, physical, psychological, and emotional abuse.”

According to the lawsuit, Waroe and the gym “knew or had a reason to know” that Gray abused the girls.

Last month, the same law firm filed a similar complaint against the gym and Waroe on behalf of one gymnast who alleged that Gray inflicted “a disturbing pattern of physical, psychological, and emotional abuse” through excessive training that resulted in physical injuries. That lawsuit did not address sexual abuse.

In July, the gym posted a message on Facebook in response to Gray’s arrest.

“The current owner, Brandy Bauman, purchased Brown’s in 2019 and is a huge advocate of taking precautionary measures when hiring,” the statement read. “Every employee working with athletes must complete a national background check, provide references and complete a Safe Sport training course regarding conduct. Additionally, no staff member is ever permitted to be alone with a gymnast.

“We are grateful that all affected athletes are getting the justice they deserve.”

