Las Vegas health care provider sentenced for Medicaid fraud

Doretha M. Scott

A 65-year-old former health care provider in Las Vegas was sentenced Monday for her role in a fraud scheme in which she submitted false claims to Nevada Medicaid.

Dorethea Scott was sentenced to serve 12 to 36 months on one felony count of submitting false claims in the scheme, which occurred between December 2015 and January 2017, according to the Nevada attorney general’s office. In addition, Scott must pay more than $160,560 in restitution.

“When a health care provider tries to cheat the system, my Medicaid Fraud Control Unit steps in to investigate and prosecute,” said Attorney General Aaron Ford said Monday in a statement. “Today, we’re holding this provider accountable for her frauds and ensuring those in need of Medicaid services receive their health care.”

The investigation into Scott began after the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit received a tip she was using her business, Men on the Rise, to submit claims for services that were not provided to Medicaid recipients. Scott knowingly submitted false claims, officials said, and many of her records did not include dates, times or services that she reportedly provided.

Anyone wishing to report Medicaid suspicions may contact the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit at 702-486-3420 or 775-684-1100.

