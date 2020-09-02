Las Vegas judge accused of improper involvement in murder probe

The Nevada Judicial Discipline Commission has accused Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Melanie Tobiasson of becoming improperly involved in a double murder investigation.

Judge Melanie Andress-Tobiasson presides during the conclusion of a preliminary hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Nevada Commission on Judicial Discipline has leveled serious charges against Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Melanie Tobiasson, alleging that she became improperly involved in a double murder investigation and was affiliated with an organized crime figure.

Tobiasson is facing a long list of allegations after the commission said she urged Metropolitan Police Department detectives to investigate a clothing store where her daughter worked, which Tobiasson believed was a front for an unlicensed club where teens drank, used drugs and engaged in prostitution.

Neither Tobiasson nor her lawyer were immediately available for comment Wednesday.

In a complaint filed this week, the commission alleged that Tobiasson failed to comply with and uphold the law, and allowed family interests and relations to influence her conduct.

After her daughter told her that a man named Shane Valentine tried to lure her into prostitution, Tobiasson reached out to detectives and asked them to investigate Valentine.

In late 2016, authorities linked Valentine to a shooting at a woman’s home after she found her son and his girlfriend dead inside a southwest valley apartment.

But prosecutors stopped short of identifying Valentine as a suspect in the killing of Sydney Elysse Land, 21, and Nehemiah “Neo” Kauffman, 20.

Tobiasson, however, reached out to Land’s mother and “began to personally investigate the case, in part, because she believed that Valentine had committed the murders,” according to the commission’s charges.

The commission alleged that Tobiasson used “burner” cellphones to communicate with Land’s mother and send “inappropriate text messages to a woman she believed was involved in the Land murder.”

Detectives learned of Tobiasson’s activity, according to the charges, and launched an investigation into the judge. The detectives discovered that between July 2017 and December 2017, Tobiasson communicated, or tried to communicate, with a man identified as Anthony Danna, a “known and documented organized crime figure,” according to the commission.

Earlier that year, the commission alleged, Tobiasson dismissed charges against Danna, who later exchanged text messages with the judge while he was fleeing from police in a separate domestic battery case.

Late last year, the commission decided against suspending Tobiasson and Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Amy Chelini after a hearing about concerns over profanity used off the bench and administrative complaints involving court clerks.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.