Las Vegas jury convicts man in 2012 murders of girl, mother

A 27-year-old Las Vegas man was convicted Tuesday of two counts of murder in the April 2012 beating deaths of a mother and her young daughter.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Bryan Clay, who killed Ignacia “Yadira” Martinez, 38, and her 10-year-old daughter, Karla, with a claw hammer. Authorities said both victims had been raped.

During the four-week trial, Arturo Martinez testified that he awoke in a daze in the family’s Las Vegas home on Robin Street and saw his wife lying motionless in the doorway.

Bludgeoned with the same hammer prosecutors say was used to kill his wife and daughter, Martinez then made his way toward Karla’s body. He pressed his fingertips over both victims’ eyes, which remained open.

His two sons, Cristopher, then 9, and Alejandro, 4, were unharmed. Cristopher, now 15, testified during the trial.

