Las Vegas jury convicts man, lover of attempted murder of man’s wife

Court officers struggle to regain control of Gabrial Williams after he reacts to being convicted of the attempted murder of his wife at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. Christian K. Lee Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

Gabrial Williams is convicted of the attempted murder of his wife at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. Christian K. Lee Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

Prosecutor Chad Lexis delivers his closing argument at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, April 4, 2017 in the attempted murder trial of Maira Sepulveda and Gabrial Williams in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

District Judge Douglas Smith instructs the jury at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, April 4, 2017 in the attempted murder trial of Maira Sepulveda and Gabrial Williams in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Easter Williams weeps as prosecutor delivers closing arguments at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, April 4, 2017, in the trial of Maira Sepulveda and Gabrial Williams in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Maira Sepulveda, right, appears at the Regional Justice Center with her defense attorney Carl Arnold on Tuesday, April 4, 2017, during her attempted murder trial in the shooting of Easter Williams in the Rhodes Ranch community in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Maira Sepulveda appears at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, April 4, 2017, during her attempted murder trial in the shooting of Easter Williams in the Rhodes Ranch community in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Maira Sepulveda, left, and Gabrial Williams appear at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, April 4, 2017, during their attempted murder trial in the shooting of Easter Williams. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Easter “Katie” Williams survived a gunshot to her head at the hands of her husband’s lover.

More than a year later, she continues to undergo therapy after doctors replaced part of her skull.

And on Wednesday, tucked between her mother and cousin inside a Las Vegas courtroom, she watched a jury convict Maira Sepulveda, 26, and Gabrial Williams, 36, of attempted murder and several other charges in connection with the September 2015 shooting.

“God showed up and showed out,” she said afterward. “It’s a miracle for me to even say, ‘It’s a miracle.’”

Prosecutors said Sepulveda, a former Spearmint Rhino stripper, shot Easter Williams in the head after Easter Williams found Sepulveda in her bed.





Easter Williams had taken a cab to the couple’s Rhodes Ranch home after working on the Strip as an escort in the early morning hours of Sept. 13, 2015. She took the cab after her husband failed to pick her up, prosecutors said.

She found her bedroom door locked, and the couple quarreled. After she managed to push the door open, Sepulveda grabbed a .22-caliber handgun that Gabrial Williams kept on his nightstand, prosecutors said.

Easter Williams testified that her husband told his lover to shoot her, and Sepulveda fired two shots.

Sepulveda told jurors she had only known Gabrial Williams a few weeks and had sex with him once. She testified that she was passed out drunk in another bedroom and awoke only after Williams shook her awake and told her he had shot his wife.

He and Sepulveda drove the victim to Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center, and told a security guard she had shot herself before they fled and hid from police for days.

