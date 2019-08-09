Las Vegas man charged after discussing synagogue attack

A man authorities said discussed a Las Vegas attack on a synagogue is facing a federal weapons charge after bomb-making materials were found at his home, prosecutors said.

A man authorities said discussed a Las Vegas attack on a synagogue is facing a federal weapons charge in connection with bomb-making materials found at his home, the Department of Justice said Friday.

Conor Climo, 23, a security guard from Las Vegas, was charged with one count of possession of an unregistered firearm.

A criminal complaint alleges that during encrypted online conversations this year, Climo used derogatory racial, anti-Semitic, and homosexual slurs, and discussed attacking a Las Vegas synagogue and making Molotov Cocktails and improvised explosive devices, according to a news release from prosecutors.

According to the complaint, Climo was communicating with people who identified with a white supremacist extremist organization using the National Socialist Movement to promote their ideology. The organization encourages attacks on the federal government, minorities and members of the LGBTQ community.

In the online conversations, Climo also wrote of conducting surveillance on a Fremont Street bar he believed catered to the LGBTQ community, the news release stated.

On Thursday, authorities seized “a notebook with several hand-drawn schematics for a potential Las Vegas-area attack,” and “drawings of timed explosive devises,” according to the release.

Prosecutors claim Climo also tried unsuccessfully to recruit a homeless individual for “pre-attack surveillance” on a synagogue and other targets.

“Threats of violence motivated by hate and intended to intimidate or coerce our faith-based and LGBTQ communities have no place in this Country,” U.S. Attorney for Nevada Nicholas Trutanich said in the news release. “Law enforcement in Nevada remains determined to use the full weight of our investigative resources to prevent bias-motivated violence before it happens.”

Special Agent in Charge Aaron Rouse of the FBI Las Vegas Division added: “As this complaint illustrates, the FBI will always be proactive to combat threats that cross a line from free speech to potential violence.”

