Las Vegas man charged with sex trafficking teens faces judge

A 35-year-old man accused of coercing underage girls via Facebook to work as prostitutes for him faced a federal judge Monday.

(Getty Images)

Denzel Loyd of Las Vegas faces four counts of coercion and enticement; three counts of sexual exploitation of a child; one count of transfer of obscene material to minor; one count of sex trafficking of children; and one count of possession of child pornography.

Loyd was arrested in May after police said he trafficked or tried to traffic five teenage girls and a teenage boy — ages 13 to 17 — for sex. He also is accused of attempting to persuade three of the minors under the age of 16 to perform sex acts with him.

According to a federal indictment, Loyd also sent obscene material to a victim and possessed child pornography on his cellphone.

U.S. Magistrate Cam Ferenbach ordered Loyd, who faces decades behind bars, detained until trial.

