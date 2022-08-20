99°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Courts

Las Vegas man gets 12-year federal prison sentence in child porn case

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 19, 2022 - 6:35 pm
 
(Thinkstock)
(Thinkstock)

A Las Vegas man was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison Friday, after pleading guilty to distributing child sexual abuse material.

Jonathan Raymond Lish, 38, pleaded guilty in April in federal court to a single criminal count.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Las Vegas, a search warrant was served on Lish’s Skype account in May 2018. The release says investigators found conversations Lish had with another user where Lish spoke of raping and killing children.

A subsequent search of Lish’s home turned up an SD card with 26 images of child sexual abuse material on it, the release said.

“The FBI is committed to stopping and holding accountable anyone who engages in sexual exploitation of children,” said Spencer Evans, Las Vegas special agent in charge for the FBI.

In addition to the dozen years behind bars meted out by U.S. District Judge James C. Mahan, Lish must also register as a sex offender when he finishes his prison term.

Contact Glen A. Meek at gmeek@reviewjournal.com or 602-380-8951. Follow @GlenMeekLV on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Thursday storms smack parts of Las Vegas Valley
Thursday storms smack parts of Las Vegas Valley
2
Local pastor faces sexual assault, child abuse charges
Local pastor faces sexual assault, child abuse charges
3
CARTOONS: Democrats have a smokin’ new plan to fix America
CARTOONS: Democrats have a smokin’ new plan to fix America
4
Man who drove Lambo 141 mph before hitting, killing moped rider sentenced
Man who drove Lambo 141 mph before hitting, killing moped rider sentenced
5
2 school bus drivers attacked, school district says
2 school bus drivers attacked, school district says
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST