Las Vegas man gets 12-year federal prison sentence in child porn case

Jonathan Raymond Lish, 38, pleaded guilty in April to a single count of distributing child sexual abuse material.

(Thinkstock)

A Las Vegas man was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison Friday, after pleading guilty to distributing child sexual abuse material.

Jonathan Raymond Lish, 38, pleaded guilty in April in federal court to a single criminal count.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Las Vegas, a search warrant was served on Lish’s Skype account in May 2018. The release says investigators found conversations Lish had with another user where Lish spoke of raping and killing children.

A subsequent search of Lish’s home turned up an SD card with 26 images of child sexual abuse material on it, the release said.

“The FBI is committed to stopping and holding accountable anyone who engages in sexual exploitation of children,” said Spencer Evans, Las Vegas special agent in charge for the FBI.

In addition to the dozen years behind bars meted out by U.S. District Judge James C. Mahan, Lish must also register as a sex offender when he finishes his prison term.

Contact Glen A. Meek at gmeek@reviewjournal.com or 602-380-8951. Follow @GlenMeekLV on Twitter.