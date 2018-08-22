Las Vegas man gets 12 years in prison for downloading child porn

A Las Vegas man convicted of using file sharing applications to receive more than 600 images and videos of child pornography was sentenced to 12 years in prison, federal officials announced Wednesday.

(Thinkstock)

A Las Vegas man convicted of using file sharing applications to receive more than 600 images and videos of child pornography was sentenced to 12 years in prison, federal officials announced Wednesday.

Ricky Damian Johnston, 59, pleaded guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography, according to a U.S. Justice Department news release. He will be supervised for the rest of his life once he is released, and will be required to register as a sex offender, the release said.

The case was investigated by the FBI and Metropolitan Police Department.

Johnston had admitted to using file sharing applications to download images of child porn between January 2005 and October 2014.

Investigators determined that he downloaded more than 600 photos and videos, including some that depicted toddlers. Computer forensics revealed Johnston received live-streamed videos of children from southeast Asia “engaged in sexually explicit conduct.”

Officials said he also shared and distributed child pornography on the applications.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.