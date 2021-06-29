Las Vegas man indicted in fentanyl death case

A Las Vegas man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for distributing fentanyl that led to the death of a 27-year-old man.

(Getty Images)

Gabriel Ulloa, 29, was accused of distributing fentanyl to the victim, who believed he was buying Oxycodone pills. The victim died after taking the drugs, the statement said.

“Classified as a Schedule II controlled substance, fentanyl is a synthetic opioid drug that is approximately 8-100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin,” the statement said. “A few milligrams of fentanyl, which is equivalent to a few grains of table salt, may be deadly.”

Ulloa was charged with one count of distributing a controlled substance and, if convicted, faces a minimum penalty of 20 years in prison and a maximum penalty of life in prison with a $10 million fine.

His trial has been scheduled for Aug. 23.

