107°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Courts

Las Vegas man indicted in fentanyl death case

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 28, 2021 - 5:31 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

A Las Vegas man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for distributing fentanyl that led to the death of a 27-year-old man, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Gabriel Ulloa, 29, was accused of distributing fentanyl to the victim, who believed he was buying Oxycodone pills. The victim died after taking the drugs, the statement said.

“Classified as a Schedule II controlled substance, fentanyl is a synthetic opioid drug that is approximately 8-100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin,” the statement said. “A few milligrams of fentanyl, which is equivalent to a few grains of table salt, may be deadly.”

Ulloa was charged with one count of distributing a controlled substance and, if convicted, faces a minimum penalty of 20 years in prison and a maximum penalty of life in prison with a $10 million fine.

His trial has been scheduled for Aug. 23.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Lack of monsoon rains in Las Vegas could end this week
Lack of monsoon rains in Las Vegas could end this week
2
Transgender woman wins Miss Nevada USA pageant
Transgender woman wins Miss Nevada USA pageant
3
MGM to activate 100-megawatt solar power array on Monday
MGM to activate 100-megawatt solar power array on Monday
4
Clark County’s ban on short-term rentals failed. Enter regulations.
Clark County’s ban on short-term rentals failed. Enter regulations.
5
‘My angel was fearless’: Service honors boy, 7, hikers found dead
‘My angel was fearless’: Service honors boy, 7, hikers found dead
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST