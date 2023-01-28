Las Vegas man sentenced for distributing lethal fentanyl-laced pills

Gabriel Ulloa, 30, pleaded guilty in May and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

(Getty Images)

A Las Vegas man was sentenced this week to 10 years in prison for distributing fentanyl-laced pills that caused the death of another person.

In May, Gabriel Ulloa, 30, pleaded guilty to distribution of a controlled substance. In June 2020, Ulloa sold three counterfeit M-30 oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl to a 27-year-old man. The man believed he was buying oxycodone pills, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin and just two milligrams is considered a potentially lethal dose.

Ulloa was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison followed by 15 years of supervised release, according to the Department of Justice.

