Las Vegas man sentenced for voting twice in 2020 election

A Las Vegas man was sentenced Wednesday for casting two ballots in the 2020 election: one in Las Vegas, and one in Kingman, Arizona.

Former FBI source who admitted to lying about Bidens sentenced to 6 years

Henderson parents accused of keeping boy with autism in cage plead guilty to child neglect

FILE - A man was sentenced for voting in two states during the 2020 election. (Getty Images)

A Las Vegas man was sentenced Wednesday for casting two ballots in the 2020 presidential election.

The Nevada Secretary of State’s office said Mark White was found guilty of Attempted Voting More Than Once at Same Election after casting a ballot in Las Vegas and in Kingman, Arizona.

White was sentenced by Judge Jennifer Schwartz to probation not to exceed 18 months and a 12 to 36 month suspended sentence.

Secretary Francisco Aguilar said it is important for Nevada to investigate any potential instances of fraud so that the state can continue to run “some of the most secure elections in the country.”

“I’m grateful to the law enforcement officers in the Secretary of State’s office for all of their effort on elections cases, and to the Attorney General’s Office for showing what happens when you try to undermine our democracy.” Aguilar said in a statement.

Mark White Guilty Plea Agreement by Las Vegas Review-Journal on Scribd

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.