Las Vegas man sentenced in child sexual abuse case

A Las Vegas man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for offenses involving the transportation of a 1-year-old child for the purpose of sexual abuse.

According to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office in North Dakota, Bryan James Hogle, 43, was sentenced on Friday for conspiracy to transport a minor, and coercion and enticement.

He also was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $12,640 to the victim and $200 in special assessments to the Crime Victims’ Fund. Hogle has a prior conviction for sexually abusing a child in New Hampshire in 2008, authorities said.

The recent case was reported to law enforcement after an undercover officer from the Metropolitan Police Department-FBI Child Exploitation Task Force in Washington, D.C., began communicating with Dustin W. Kewley of Fargo, North Dakota.

During the investigation of Kewley, and subsequent forensic examination of his computer and cellphone, it was determined there were text conversations between Hogle and Kewley in which they discussed in “horrific” detail their plan to meet for the purpose of sexually abusing a 1-year-old child.

Authorities said Kewley transported the child on May 22, 2017, from Fargo to Moorhead, Minnesota, to meet Hogle. The two men met at a hotel in Moorhead, where together they sexually abused the child.

Kewley was sentenced on Jan. 8 to 35 years in prison followed by lifetime supervision for conspiracy to transport a minor, transportation of a minor, distribution of materials containing child pornography and possession of materials containing child pornography.

The case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse.