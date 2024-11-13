Las Vegas man sentenced in child sexual exploitation case

Court documents alleged that the 29-year-old defendant met a 15-year-old child through Omegle, an online chat platform.

A 29-year-old Las Vegas man was sentenced Tuesday to more than 16 years in prison for coercing a 15-year-old to engage in sexual activity and producing sexually explicit images that he threatened to send to the victim’s family, friends and classmates, federal authorities announced.

Kenton Hardy King was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court to 16 years and eight months in prison to be followed by 10 years of supervised release, according to a Department of Justice news release. He had been found guilty in June.

Court documents alleged that King met a 15-year-old child through Omegle, an online chat platform.

“In June 2020, he coerced and enticed the victim to engage in sexual activity with him and to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing sexually explicit material,” the release stated.

King possessed child sexual abuse material on two cell phones. The prosecution alleged that he threatened to send images and video of the victim to the victim’s family, friends and schoolmates.

He was convicted earlier this year of coercion and enticement, child sexual exploitation, and possession of child sexual abuse material.

The FBI and the Henderson Police Department investigated the case.

