Las Vegas real estate broker convicted of tax fraud

(Thinkstock)

A Las Vegas real estate broker was convicted Monday of tax fraud after prosecutors accused him of failing to file federal income tax returns for almost 20 years.

William Waller Jr. was convicted of one count of attempting to evade the payment of federal income taxes of more than $500,000 for the years 2004 through 2009 and two counts of failing to file his 2011 and 2012 income tax returns.

Prosecutors said Waller reported no income on a 1998 tax return and subsequently failed to file federal individual income tax returns for almost two decades.

Waller earned more than $400,000 in 2011 and $170,000 in 2012 but filed no tax returns in those years, prosecutors said.

