Las Vegas Strip security guard acquitted of sexual assault

A former Las Vegas Strip security guard has been acquitted of sexual assault and kidnapping charges that stemmed from a 2017 allegation at New York-New York.

After a trial, a Clark County jury late last week found Robert Laws, 41, not guilty of four charges, including two counts of sexual assault, kidnapping and robbery.

Laws was arrested after a woman reported a sexual assault in September 2017 at the New York-New York hotel, where he worked.

“I appreciate the jury’s thoughtful look at the evidence and the facts in the case, and their willingness to apply reason to come to a fair and just resolution,” said his lawyer, Dustin Marcello.

