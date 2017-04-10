Lawyer for MIT grad calls Las Vegas terrorism case ‘overcharged’

Nicolai Mork (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police block off the neighborhood near Pyle Avenue and South Maryland Parkway where they recently apprehended Nicolai Mork, the MIT grad who was indicted earlier in the day on terrorism and unlawful acts related to weapons of mass destruction, on Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A lawyer for the MIT graduate facing terrorism accusations filed a 30-page document late Monday morning that asks for a reduction of his $8 million bail.

The document argues in part that prosecutors overcharged the case and that it is legal to possess the potentially explosive ingredients the suspect had.

Defendant Nicolai Mork, who is expected to appear in court Tuesday morning on eight counts, including unlawful acts related to weapons of mass destruction and possession of component of explosive or incendiary device, “has a full factual and legal defense” to the charges, wrote his lawyer, Nicholas Wooldridge.

Las Vegas police first tracked Mork in late December after linking him to at least eight Molotov cocktails found near “seemingly random homes” in the southeast valley neighborhood where he lived, prosecutor Jake Villani said.

Wooldridge dismissed the terrorism allegations.

“Despite charging Mr. Mork with ‘acts of terrorism or attempted acts of terrorism,’ Mr. Mork’s previous neighbors reported that they were able to put out many of these alleged ‘explosive devices’ with a garden hose,” Wooldridge wrote. “In its overzealous attempt to throw everything but the kitchen sink against Mr. Mork, the state has overcharged — Mr. Mork, a respected, experienced financial professional, is simply not a terrorist and his alleged conduct does not constitute terrorism.”

Inside Mork’s apartment, detectives found ingredients strong enough to penetrate a military tank, Villani said.

Wooldridge stated in court papers that the ingredients were used “nationwide for purposes of target practice.”

While investigating how Mork may have obtained the chemicals, detectives also found 17 hard drives on a desktop computer with 63 terabytes of data.

In the first folder of the first drive detectives opened, Mork kept underskirt photos of women he had apparently taken with a hidden camera inside a rolling bag, the prosecutor said.

Police also discovered “violent child pornography” and images of Mork having sex with “seemingly unconscious women,” Villani said.

Mork, 40, is not facing charges related to the material found on his computer.

