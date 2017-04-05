MIT grad faces terrorism charges in Las Vegas

Nicolai Howard Mork (Facebook)

An MIT theoretical mathematics graduate has been indicted in Las Vegas on terrorism and unlawful acts related to weapons of mass destruction, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Along with the terrorism and mass destruction charges, Nicolai Howard Mork faces three counts of possession of component of explosive or incendiary device with intent to manufacture explosive or incendiary device and one count each of possession of explosive or incendiary device, possession of a firearm with altered or obliterated serial number, and possession of a silencer.

Prosecutor Jake Villani said Mork was found with chemicals strong enough to penetrate a military tank. Villani said investigators also found video of him “violently beating” a woman inside his apartment, along with child pornography on hard drives.

Mork, 40, previously posted $220,000 bail. District Judge Douglas Herndon raised Mork’s bail to $8 million and issued a warrant for his arrest.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.