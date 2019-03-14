Lawyer: Las Vegas officer accused of misconduct to fight charges

Rachel Sorkow (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A Metropolitan Police Department officer accused of misconduct and indecent exposure appeared in court on Thursday.

Officer Rachel Sorkow made her first court appearance after being booked Tuesday on five counts of misconduct of a police officer and one count each of indecent exposure and capturing an image of another person’s private area after an internal investigation, police said.

Sorkow’s attorney, Tony Sgro, indicated Sorkow would plead not guilty to the charges.

“We intend to vigorously defend the allegations and look forward to vetting this out in the courtroom,” he said.

Sorkow is accused of sharing private information from “criminal justice informational systems” and using a personal phone to record interactions with people, a violation of department policy, police said. One of the videos allegedly include a video recording of a person’s genital area filmed without their consent.

“She took her job as a police officer seriously, and it’s important to not make any judgments until people have heard both sides,” Sgro said.

He said Sorkow’s defense team was doing its own investigation into the allegations, and that it was too early to comment on the circumstances that led to the charges.

Sorkow, who was released on bail, was accompanied at her status hearing by a group of family and friends who showed up in support.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for June 10.

