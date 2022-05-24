Man accused of killing teen over iPad takes the stand

A man accused of running over and killing a teenage boy in a 2013 robbery over an iPad testified on Monday in his second murder trial.

Michael Solid, 30, first went to trial in August 2016 and was convicted of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery for the death of Marcos Arenas. A retrial began Wednesday after the Nevada Supreme Court in 2018 reversed Solid’s conviction due to a structural error in the first jury selection process, court records show.

Marcos, a 15-year-old Las Vegas High School student, was walking near his northwest valley home on May 16, 2013, when he encountered Jacob Dismont, who took Marcos’ cherished iPad. Prosecutors have accused Solid, who was driving a white Ford Explorer, of acting as a lookout and get-away driver during the robbery.

Dismont wrestled the iPad away and jumped into the SUV. Marcos flung himself onto the vehicle and was dragged, run over and killed, prosecutors have said.

In 2016, Dismont pleaded guilty to second-degree murder with a deadly weapon, robbery with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery, court records show.

Solid testified for nearly four hours on Monday. He told jurors that he and Dismont were at a gas station that afternoon with Solid’s girlfriend and baby daughter. Solid said that while he put gas in the car, Dismont left the vehicle to panhandle away from the gas station.

When Solid pulled the car onto Charleston Boulevard to pick up Dismont, he didn’t realize Dismont was stealing the iPad, Solid said. He also claimed he didn’t realize the car had injured Marcos while he drove away.

“I never planned nor conspired with Jacob to steal or rob anything that day,” Solid said.

