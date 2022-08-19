Man appears in court after arrest in Las Vegas shooting death

A 19-year-old man appeared in court Friday following his arrest in connection with a fatal shooting at an east Las Vegas apartment complex.

Kywon Gueary makes his initial court appearance at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Gueary has been charged with murder with a deadly weapon and discharging a gun into an occupied structure following a fight among a group of friends in east Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Kywon Gueary has been charged with felony counts of murder with a deadly weapon and discharging a gun into an occupied structure in connection with the Aug. 1 shooting on the 1700 block of Marion Drive, near East Owens Avenue.

The Metropolitan Police Department said 26-year-old Timothy Johnson of Las Vegas was shot and killed following a fight that broke out among a group of friends near a basketball court at the complex.

Gueary was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Wednesday, court records show.

During Gueary’s initial court appearance on Friday, Hearing Master Daniel Westmeyer ordered him to appear in court again on Monday for a bail hearing. The defendant is being held without bail until then.

According to an arrest report, a witness told police that Gueary walked up to Johnson, took his gun and said: “The gun belongs to me, Neighborhood 55 Crips!”

Police later found an Instagram account, which investigators believe belonged to Gueary, with a profile that read: “I kill my own homies,” the report said.

Gueary was on probation for two prior robbery convictions after pleading guilty in August 2021, court records show.

