Man charged in deadly crash had warrant in separate DUI case

A Las Vegas man who was wanted on a bench warrant in a DUI case is now accused in a deadly DUI crash, court records show.

Mark Moden, 46, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Details about the new criminal case were not immediately available, but court records show that the crash occurred Saturday. Mark Moden, 46, faces charges of DUI resulting in death, reckless driving, failing to decrease speed, driving without a valid license and having an open alcohol container.

But Moden was out of custody and wanted for failing to appear for his April 2019 DUI trial, the records show.

That case stems from a December 2017 arrest on charges of DUI and failing to maintain a travel lane while on the 215 Beltway near Durango Road, according to court documents.

A judge on Monday reset that trial date for June 21 and held Moden without bail.

Moden appeared in court briefly Tuesday morning on the new charges, with his long, bushy, red beard reaching his chest. A judge rescheduled the hearing for Wednesday.

On Saturday, there was another deadly crash at around 11:50 p.m., when a moped rider was killed on Russell Road near Rogers Street. The TaoTao Moped was traveling west when a Lamborghini crashed into the moped “at a high rate of speed,” according to Las Vegas police.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Lamborghini, Andrew Rodriguez, was charged with DUI resulting in death, reckless driving and driving without a valid driver’s license.

A judge on Monday set Rodriguez’s bail at $75,000.

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @ByBrianaE on Twitter.