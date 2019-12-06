Man charged in son’s killing took picture of body, prosecutor says

A man accused of fatally shooting his 30-year-old son twice during an argument last month “took a picture of him after he was dead,” a prosecutor said Friday.

Glenn Harris (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Glenn Harris, 58, was indicted Friday on a murder charge. Harris has been held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center since his arrest on Nov. 5, the night of the shooting on the 6200 block of Burnt Hills Drive.

The grand jury indictment eliminates the need for a preliminary hearing and takes the case directly to the trial court level in Clark County District Court.

Just before the shooting, Sandra Harris — the suspect’s wife and the victim’s mother — said she had tried to get their son, Erik, to leave, but he stayed in the garage with his father.

Erik Harris no longer lived with them, she previously told police, but they would allow him to come by the house during the day.

She heard them yelling in the garage and ran out in time to witness the second gunshot being fired into her son’s body, according to Glenn Harris’ arrest report.

Metropolitan Police Department officers found the man’s body in the center of the garage, with a gunshot wound to his left chest and a contact wound to his neck, just below his chin.

Glenn Harris surrendered shortly after officers arrived at the family’s home, later telling police he’d “had enough of Erik and how Erik had a long history of making threats towards the family,” the report states.

The defendant is due in District Court on Thursday morning.

