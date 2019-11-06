Las Vegas man faces murder charge in son’s shooting death

Glenn Harris, 58, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on a charge of murder with use of a deadly weapon.

Las Vegas police officers responded to a fatal shooting at 6217 Burnt Hills Drive in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Glenn Harris (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas man faces a murder charge in the fatal shooting of his son Tuesday evening.

Glenn Harris, 58, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on a charge of murder with use of a deadly weapon.

Lt. Ray Spencer of the Metropolitan Police Department confirmed Harris was jailed as a result of the shooting of his 30-year-old son at 6217 Burnt Hills Drive, near Jones Boulevard and Craig Road.

Officers responded to the home at 5:10 p.m. Tuesday after a caller “made threats that he was going to barricade and commit suicide,” according to a Metro news release. Officers arrived and found a woman standing outside the home. The woman said her husband, Harris, shot their son in the garage. Police surrounded the residence and, after a short standoff, Harris surrendered. The victim’s body was found in the garage of the home, police said.

The victim’s name had not been released by the Clark County coroner’s office as of Wednesday afternoon.

A woman who answered the door at the home on Burnt Hills on Wednesday morning declined comment, her voice filled with emotion. There were two vehicles parked in the driveway of the home. A small amount of yellow crime scene tape was still tied to a post several houses down from the shooting where police had blocked off the street.

Harris is to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.