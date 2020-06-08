Man charged with igniting Las Vegas police vehicle to be released

A man accused of setting fire to a Las Vegas police vehicle during a Black Lives Matter demonstration must not participate in any protests for a month, a judge ruled.

Three Las Vegas men face federal arson charges after they were accused of setting a police car on fire during a protest in Las Vegas in May 2020, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. (Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man accused of setting fire to a Las Vegas police vehicle during a Black Lives Matter demonstration must not participate in any protests for a month, a federal judge ruled Monday.

Chief U.S. District Judge Miranda Du ordered 23-year-old Tyree Walker to live with his uncle after she upheld a ruling from a lower court judge, who granted his release from federal custody while he awaits trial.

Du also imposed more than a dozen other conditions, restricting Walker’s travel to within Nevada and prohibiting the possession of destructive devices or the use of drugs.

Decisions on the release of two other men also facing arson charges in connection with the May 31 fire — Devarian Haynes, 23, and Ricardo Densmore, 24 — were expected later Monday or Tuesday.

The men are each charged with one count of conspiracy to commit arson and one count of arson. During the protest, the Las Vegas Fire Department responded to a police vehicle on fire near Ninth Street and Carson Avenue.

A video posted to social media led to the arrest of the three men, according to the Justice Department.

Prosecutors said Densmore filmed the video that showed Haynes pouring a flammable liquid from a gas can through a broken or missing front passenger side window of the patrol vehicle. Prosecutors said Walker set the blaze as Haynes dropped the gas can into the patrol vehicle, before the men fled from sirens of an approaching Metro vehicle.

The men face between five and 20 years behind bars if convicted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

