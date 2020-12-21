Man charged with setting fire to federal courthouse

Marty Clark, 32, faces one count of arson and one count of malicious damage to federal property in connection with the Nov. 7 fire at the downtown courthouse.

Images from video surveillance at the Foley Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse on November 7, 2020. (Department of Justice)

A Las Vegas man has been charged with setting fire to the Foley Federal Building, the Department of Justice announced Monday.

Marty Clark, 32, faces one count of arson and one count of malicious damage to federal property in connection with the Nov. 7 fire at the downtown courthouse. Prosecutors said Clark poured gasoline on wood framing at the building’s front entrance and set it ablaze.

He was identified through a tip from the public, and authorities matched his DNA through a swab taken from glasses left at the courthouse. Clark was arrested Wednesday.

“Our office is heartened by the public’s help in identifying the defendant,” Nevada U.S. Attorney Nicholas Trutanich said in a statement. “We’re likewise grateful for our law enforcement partners’ efforts to investigate this case, and we will continue working closely with them to hold accountable individuals who seek to damage or destroy public property, including symbols of justice such as federal courthouses.”

After a security officer saw flames inside the courthouse lobby, Clark was spotted outside carrying a gasoline can, prosecutors said in a news release.

The officer ordered Clark to stop and tried to detain him, but Clark refused.

“It’s my right to protest,” he was reported as saying.

During an altercation, Clark dropped the gas can and his glasses fell off before he hopped in his vehicle and drove away, prosecutors said, but not before the officer snapped photographs of the Clark and his vehicle.

If convicted, Clark faces between five and 20 years in federal prison.

