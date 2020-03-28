Man charged with threatening to kill Nevada Rep. Dina Titus

A 47-year-old Las Vegas man accused of threatening to kill U.S. Rep. Dina Titus faces federal charges, the Department of Justice announced Friday.

Congresswoman Dina Titus speaks during an election night event hosted by the Nevada Democrats on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, at Caesars Palace, in Las Vegas. She is a sponsor of a bill backed by senior Democrats in the House and advocates of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transexual community who want to establish U.S. leadership in protecting civil rights. (Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

A 47-year-old Las Vegas man accused of threatening to kill U.S. Rep. Dina Titus faces federal charges, the Department of Justice announced Friday.

Louis Damato, 47, was charged with threats against a United States official and interstate threats in connection with a voicemail left with the Nevada representative earlier this month, according to a criminal complaint.

Titus’ Washington D.C. office received a voicemail on March 16 that stated “I bought a f—king gun ok I’m coming to DC to blow your f—king head off,” according to a criminal complaint.

Later that day, U.S. Capitol Police determined that the phone that left the threatening voicemail belonged to Damato, tracking him to Las Vegas, according to the complaint and a news release from the Department of Justice.

The Metropolitan Police Department eventually found Damato at Red Rock Resort, where he was arrested, the complaint stated.

Damato reportedly admitted calling Titus’ office for several days.

Damato is due in court April 7. He faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the threatening to assault and murder a public official charge, along with five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the interstate threats charge.

