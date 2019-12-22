Man convicted in 2017 murder in Las Vegas

A 41-year-old man was convicted Friday of murder in connection with a northwest valley slaying.

Along with murder with use of a deadly weapon, Larry D. Brown was found guilty of robbery with use of a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery in the Feb. 21, 2017 shooting death of 26-year-old Kwame Banks.

Banks died of a gunshot wound to the chest after a fight at the Sky Pointe Landing Apartments, 5850 Sky Pointe Drive, near West Ann Road. Authorities said Banks’ pockets were turned inside out and his property was taken.

Brown was taken into custody by a fugitive apprehension team in Atlanta. Prosecutors said Brown has a 2004 federal conviction for bank robbery.

He faces life in prison without the possibility of parole at a February sentencing.

