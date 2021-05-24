80°F
Courts

Man convicted of assaulting wife at Lake Mead campground

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 24, 2021 - 10:56 am
 
(Getty Images)

A Boulder City man was convicted in a federal trial of assaulting his wife at a campground in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Prosecutors said Michael David Thompson, 65, repeatedly struck the woman’s face and body in September at the Boulder Beach Campground within the recreation area.

The victim suffered a broken nose, fractured left orbital bone, and large bruises to her face and left arm.

After a three-day jury trial, Thompson was found guilty on Thursday of one count of felony assault resulting in substantial bodily injury to a spouse or intimate partner, the U.S. attorney’s office said in a news release.

U.S. District Judge Jennifer Dorsey is scheduled to sentence Thompson in August, when he could receive time in prison.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.

