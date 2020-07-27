Man exonerated from 1985 murder sues Las Vegas police

A man who spent three decades wrongfully imprisoned on death row for a 1985 murder on the Strip is suing the Metropolitan Police Department and the officers involved in his arrest.

(Getty Images)

A man who spent three decades wrongfully imprisoned on death row for a 1985 murder on the Strip is suing the Metropolitan Police Department and the officers involved in his arrest.

Attorneys for Paul Browning allege Las Vegas police ignored evidence that would have proved Browning’s innocence in the stabbing death of 60-year-old jeweler Hugo Elsen, and fabricated evidence to frame him for the crime.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court Friday, claims that police relied on unscrupulous informants to cast the blame on Browning, and intentionally suppressed exculpatory witness testimony that came from Elsen himself before he died.

Browning was released from prison in August 2019 and exonerated, but had already served 32 years for a crime he did not commit.

In 2006, Browning appealed his conviction but was once again convicted and sentenced to death. Attorneys David Owens and Andy Thayer said in a release that police misconduct and previously unknown suppressed evidence was uncovered during a final appeal to federal court.

Browning was traveling to the East Coast to live near his mother when he stopped in Las Vegas in 1985, his attorneys said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.