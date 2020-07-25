94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Courts

Man facing murder charge after punching man at Las Vegas car show

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 24, 2020 - 8:53 pm
 
Updated July 24, 2020 - 9:02 pm

A man arrested because of facial recognition software in January was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday for murder and battery, according to court documents.

Ernesto Cortez, 38, was arrested Jan. 8 and charged with battery resulting in substantial bodily harm but the courts later added one count of murder after the man police said Cortez punched at a car show died, according to court records.

The Metropolitan Police Department identified Cortez through facial recognition technology and surveillance footage of a man punching another at a car show near UNLV on Nov. 23, according to Cortez’s arrest warrant. The type of facial recognition used was not specified.

The victim, Gabriel Aguilera-Vaca, was found by his son lying on the ground with blood around his head at the car show. His son took him to University Medical Center where Aguilera-Vaca had brain surgery but was not expected to survive at the time of Cortez’ arrest. It is unclear when Aguilera-Vaca died.

Cortez was previously indicted in 2014 for possession of a firearm by an ex-felon, which stemmed from a felony conviction in 2010 of possession of stolen property, according to District Court and Las Vegas Justice Court records.

Cortez is being held pending a hearing Aug. 6, according to court records.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Man drowns in Bellagio fountains on Las Vegas Strip
Man drowns in Bellagio fountains on Las Vegas Strip
2
Winners of $269K jackpot in downtown Las Vegas can’t hide smiles
Winners of $269K jackpot in downtown Las Vegas can’t hide smiles
3
Las Vegas takes steps on coronavirus amid reported warning from White House
Las Vegas takes steps on coronavirus amid reported warning from White House
4
CARTOON: Trump relieving Dr. Fauci
CARTOON: Trump relieving Dr. Fauci
5
Wynn Resorts furloughing workers, cutting back midweek operations
Wynn Resorts furloughing workers, cutting back midweek operations
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Crime Videos
Lawyer questions mental health of man charged in ‘thrill killing’ - Video
Noah Green, who faces one count each of murder with a deadly weapon and attempted murder with a deadly weapon, was quarantined at the Clark County Detention Center and did not appear for a court hearing on Wednesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police Announce Arrest of "Thrill Killing" - Video
LVMPD announced the arrest of a suspect in the “thrill killing” of a homeless man who was fatally shot last week.
Bail set for parents charged with murder in crash that killed their 1-year-old son - Video
Lauren Prescia and Cameron Hubbard-Jones, the Las Vegas parents accused of street racing in a crash that killed their 1-year-old son on July12, now each face a charge of second-degree murder. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MS-13 gang case defendant is Las Vegas restaurant employee - VIDEO
An employee at Hugo's Cellar at the Four Queens in Las Vegas is a defendant in the MS-13 gang case.
Las Vegas police investigate homicide in southwest valley - Video
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer gives an update on a homicide at a home in the 8400 block of Blackstone Ridge Court in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police: Mom Arrested in Fatal Crash Drove 121 MPH - VIDEO
A 23-year-old woman arrested Sunday night after a crash that killed her 1-year-old son was driving 121 mph at the time of the collision, according to a Las Vegas police report. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate homicide - Video
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide at West Decatur Boulevard and Pennwood Avenue on Monday, July 13, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Arrests Made In Murder Investigation
Nickolas Vonalst, Monika Gonzalez, and a juvenile were arrested following a murder investigation that began on June 23rd, 2020. (Nye County Sheriff's Office/YouTube)
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide at the area of East Flamingo Road and Palos Verde Street on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Police investigate officer-involved shooting in northern Las Vegas - Video
An individual who police say was brandishing a sword was shot and injured by Las Vegas police, prompting a barricade situation in the central Las Vegas Valley on Monday, June 23. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Woman steals truck, fires at officer - Video
Shanita Hearns, 34, of Las Vegas shot at Henderson Police officers after stealing a truck from a gas station at Horizon Drive and Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson on May 31. She was eventually arrested near Tropicana Avenue and Decatur Boulevard after Nevada Highway Patrol officers jumped a median to ram into the side of the truck. (Henderson Police Department)
Mobbed Up - Part Five teaser
A look at some of the interesting reminders of a mob life in the home of Frank "Lefty" Rosenthal, featured on the fifth episode of the Mobbed Up podcast. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shootings during Las Vegas protest leave 1 dead, officer in critical condition
A Las Vegas police officer was shot and critically injured Monday night. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police briefing on shooting during Black Lives Matter protest
Sheriff Joe Lombardo briefs the media on shootings during the Black Lives Matter protest that left one man dead and a Metro officer in critical condition on Monday, June 1, 2020.
Customer reacts to store looting
Longtime customer Najja Hashim talks about the looting of a neighborhood convenience store. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Search continues for homicide suspects - Video
In October 2017, 62-year-old David Rathbun was reported missing by family members and later found deceased in Arizona. The Las Vegas police homicide section is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 55-year-old Charles Ausiello and 45-year-old Jolene Hibbs who are suspects in Rathbun’s death. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Two men were stabbed Thursday morning at a central Las Vegas home - Video
Two men were stabbed at a central Las Vegas home, Thursday morning, May 21, leaving both with life-threatening injuries. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Cellphone tower destroyed In Nye County - Video
The Nye County Sheriff's Office is investigating a cellphone tower being destroyed in Pahrump. (Nye County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
Shots Fired in Downtown Las Vegas
Police reported that they were investigating a shooting in which a suspect fired a weapon at officers on Fremont Street on Monday, May 4, 2020.
Police briefing on officer-involved shooting northeast of Las Vegas - VIDEO
Metro Police Department Capt. Nichole Splinter gives a briefing from the scene of an officer-involved shooting at Apex Road and Interstate 15, northeast of Las Vegas, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Norma Urrabazo prays while wearing a facemask before speaking at an Easter drive-in service at ...
US Supreme Court denies Nevada church’s appeal of virus rule
By Scott Sonner The Associated Press

A sharply divided U.S. Supreme Court denied a rural Nevada church’s request late Friday to strike down as unconstitutional a 50-person cap on worship services as part of the state’s ongoing response to the coronavirus.