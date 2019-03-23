Man gets 25-year sentence in Las Vegas child sex trafficking case

(Thinkstock)

A California man was sentenced to 300 months in federal prison after he was found guilty of bringing a 14-year-old girl to Las Vegas to work as a prostitute.

Brandon Lamar Pruitt, 35, of Compton, California, was convicted in February of last year for child sex trafficking, witness tampering, and transportation of a minor for prostitution, according to the Department of Justice.

The department said Pruitt began taking the girl to Las Vegas to work as a prostitute starting in 2013. He arranged prostitution dates and booked hotel rooms for the girl, who gave him the money she earned.

After Pruitt was arrested, he tried to prevent the girl from cooperating with police, the department said. Pruitt, who had prior felonies, also illegally possessed two stolen guns.

The FBI’s Innocence Lost Task Force and the Metropolitan Police Department investigated the case.

In addition to the 300-month sentence, U.S. District Judge Andrew P. Gordon sentenced Pruitt to lifetime supervised release.

