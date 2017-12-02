Man pleads guilty in Las Vegas for role in time-share scheme

A Florida man pleaded guilty Friday in Las Vegas to mail and wire fraud charges for leading a time-share scheme to defraud more than 1,000 people out of more than $3 million.

(Thinkstock)

Daniel Martin “Wolf” Boyar, 62, of Orlando will be sentenced in May for his role in organizing a telemarketing scam that lured many elderly victims into selling times-shares to phony buyers, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office in Las Vegas.

He and his co-conspirators promised to sell time-shares in exchange for the owners paying in advance a portion of the closing costs of the fake sales, according to the statement. The scheme, which Boyar operated under various business names, is known as the “buyer’s pitch,” and the sales never occurred.

Under Boyar’s scam, fictitious websites misled potential sellers with “customer testimonials, company officers, and press releases,” according to the U.S. attorney’s office, which advised caution when contacted about unsolicited services.

