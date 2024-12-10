55°F
Man seen in viral video of judge attack sentenced

December 10, 2024 - 1:07 pm
December 10, 2024 - 1:07 pm
 

A man who admitted to trying to kill a judge was sentenced to 26 to 65 years in prison Tuesday.

District Judge Mary Kay Holthus was in the process of sentencing Deobra Redden, 31, in an attempted battery case when he leaped over the bench and tackled her while screaming obscenities. Video of the January attack, which prosecutors have described as “‘superman’ style,” went viral.

In the middle of his September trial, Redden pleaded guilty but mentally ill to a slew of charges, including attempted murder of an older person, battery on a protected person resulting in substantial bodily harm, intimidating a public officer and committing an unlawful act related to human excrement or bodily fluids.

Redden has schizophrenia and was not on medication at the time of the attack, his attorney has said.

