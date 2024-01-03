VIDEO: Las Vegas judge attacked at sentencing

A Clark County judge was attacked on the bench Wednesday while sentencing a defendant in an attempted battery case.

This is a video screen shot of defendant Deobra Redden attacking Judge Mary Kay Holthus after a hearing Wednesday, January 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Courtroom Video)

Video of the attack shows a defendant leaping over the bench and landing on top of District Judge Mary Kay Holthus, a former Clark County prosecutor.

The 30-year-old defendant, Deobra Redden, attacked the judge just after she began to impose his sentence.

Redden’s attorney had asked the judge to grant him probation, saying he had undergone mental health treatment.

“I appreciate that, but I think it’s time that he get a taste of something else because I just can’t with that history,” the judge said, moments before the defendant could be seen attacking her.

