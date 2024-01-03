51°F
Crime

VIDEO: Las Vegas judge attacked at sentencing

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 3, 2024 - 2:25 pm
 
Updated January 3, 2024 - 2:35 pm
This is a video screen shot of defendant Deobra Redden attacking Judge Mary Kay Holthus after a ...
This is a video screen shot of defendant Deobra Redden attacking Judge Mary Kay Holthus after a hearing Wednesday, January 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Courtroom Video)
File photo of District Judge Mary Kay Holthus. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journa ...
File photo of District Judge Mary Kay Holthus. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)
This is a video screen shot of Judge Mary Kay Holthus being aided after she was attacked by def ...
This is a video screen shot of Judge Mary Kay Holthus being aided after she was attacked by defendant Deobra Redden during a hearing Wednesday, January 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Courtroom Video)
This is a video screen shot of defendant Deobra Redden shortly before he attacked Judge Mary Ka ...
This is a video screen shot of defendant Deobra Redden shortly before he attacked Judge Mary Kay Holthus during a hearing Wednesday, January 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Courtroom Video)
A Clark County judge was attacked on the bench Wednesday while sentencing a defendant in an attempted battery case.

Video of the attack shows a defendant leaping over the bench and landing on top of District Judge Mary Kay Holthus, a former Clark County prosecutor.

The 30-year-old defendant, Deobra Redden, attacked the judge just after she began to impose his sentence.

Redden’s attorney had asked the judge to grant him probation, saying he had undergone mental health treatment.

“I appreciate that, but I think it’s time that he get a taste of something else because I just can’t with that history,” the judge said, moments before the defendant could be seen attacking her.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

