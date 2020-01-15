Man sentenced for running over girlfriend after she attended EDC

A Las Vegas man who drove over his girlfriend after she attended the Electric Daisy Carnival against his wishes was given probation and a stern lecture on Wednesday.

Ryan Mansour, charged with attempted murder for driving over his girlfriend after she attended EDC against his wishes, receives probation during his sentencing at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

Ryan Mansour, 20, pleaded guilty in September to battery with substantial bodily harm, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison, along with a misdemeanor domestic violence charge.

Prosecutors did not oppose four years’ probation at Mansour’s sentencing. His attorney, Gabriel Grasso, said the felony would be reduced to a gross misdemeanor should Mansour complete probation.

As District Judge Jacqueline Bluth read through court briefs summarizing an agreement between Mansour and prosecutors, she questioned whether he intentionally ran over his girlfriend, who attended Wednesday’s hearing and left the courtroom with him.

“If he intended to run over her, there’s no way I’m giving him probation,” Bluth said.

The judge then turned to Mansour and added: “I’m going to follow the negotiation, but I want you to hear me out. If you so much as touch her or hurt her again, I swear you will go to prison, and you will be there for a long time. And there will be no excuses, and you will not be able to talk me out of it.”

Mansour told police that he left work in late May to confront his girlfriend after he found pictures of her at the festival on Instagram.

After the two quarreled inside his car in the northwest valley, she stepped out, and his 2018 Hyundai Elantra rolled over her. The victim was trapped under the car, her face near the exhaust, as Mansour and bystanders tried to free her.

Mansour previously faced an attempted murder charge.

The woman, who suffered a broken leg, broken arm, broken pelvis, lacerated liver and a collapsed lung, along with burns, told police she did not know whether Mansour had purposefully driven over her.

At Wednesday’s hearing, with his girlfriend in the courtroom gallery, Mansour said he loved her.

“I had no intentions of hurting this girl,” he told the judge. “Every day it haunts me that I did this thing. … I know what I did, and I every day regret it. And I’m deeply sorry for everything I’ve done to her. And the fact that she’s still by my side now means the world to me.”

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.