Man sentenced in 2017 fatal DUI crash near Lake Mead

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 6, 2022 - 3:47 pm
 
(Getty Images)
A Las Vegas man who pleaded guilty to driving while under the influence of marijuana in a 2017 crash that left a 17-year-old boy dead was sentenced on Wednesday to federal prison.

Corey Brown, 26, admitted to speeding and swerving on March 17, 2017, while driving a Ford F-150 on a loose gravel road near Nelson’s Landing at Lake Mead National Recreation Area. Brown lost control of the truck, which flipped onto and pinned a passenger underneath the car, according to a news release from the Justice Department.

Brown pleaded guilty to involuntary vehicular manslaughter, DUI, reckless driving and unsafe operation of a motor vehicle, the release said. He was sentenced to two years in federal prison.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the passenger, who died at the scene, as Kalob Meyer of Henderson.

Investigators were told that Meyer was leaning out of the vehicle, sitting on the edge of the passenger-side window, when the crash happened, according to a criminal complaint.

Other passengers who were riding in the truck told investigators that Brown was “intentionally swerving,” and was driving 60 to 80 mph just before the truck flipped over, the complaint said.

A package labeled “Shaolin Kush” was found at the scene and tested positive for THC, the release said.

Although Brown did not show signs of impairment during two of three field sobriety tests after the crash, his blood tested positive for marijuana, the complaint said.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

