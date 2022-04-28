Man sentenced to prison for girlfriend’s fatal shooting

A Las Vegas judge on Thursday sentenced a 38-year-old man to a maximum of 50 years in prison for killing his girlfriend in Henderson last year.

Derrick Allen (Henderson Police)

Last month, Derrick Allen pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for the death of Michell Armstrong, 38, who was shot at a home on Brown Street near downtown Henderson.

District Judge Tierra Jones sentenced Allen on Thursday to between 20 and 50 years in prison. Court records show that Allen has an arrest record in Henderson dating to 1999, including convictions for battery, attempted robbery, assault and drug possession.

Armstrong, a mother of four who was originally from Kansas, was found with a gunshot wound to her head in a bedroom of the home on Oct. 6, the Henderson Police Department has said. She also had a gunshot wound to her hand, which appeared to be a defensive wound.

Witnesses told investigators that Allen was the only person in the room with Armstrong at the time of her death, and that the two had been arguing, police said. A witness also reported later seeing Allen holding a gun to his own head moments before Armstrong was killed.

Allen did not give a statement during his sentencing hearing on Thursday.

