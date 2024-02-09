Man who previously killed 3 in DUI crash arrested on bench warrant in new case

Sean Larimer, who was convicted as a juvenile for a 2003 triple-fatality DUI crash, was arrested on a bench warrant after failing to appear for a court hearing in a current DUI case.

Sean Larimer speaks with the bailiff after his sentencing regarding a recent DUI crash he pleaded guilty to last month at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sean Larimer speaks with the bailiff after his sentencing regarding a recent DUI crash he pleaded guilty to last month at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas man convicted as a juvenile in a 2003 triple-fatality DUI crash has been jailed on a bench warrant after he failed to appear in court.

Sean Larimer, 36, a former assistant baseball coach at the College of Southern Nevada, is facing an active DUI case in Las Vegas Justice Court in connection with an August arrest.

After he did not show up for a court hearing on Thursday, Justice of the Peace Joe Bonaventure ordered him to be arrested on a bench warrant and held in custody without bail, court records show.

He has since been booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Larimer was set to be sentenced on Jan. 25 in the Las Vegas case, but Bonaventure delayed the hearing after Larimer was arrested last month in Henderson on suspicion of DUI. He was accused of driving under the influence and crashing a car into a wall in the parking lot of the M Resort.

He is due in Henderson court on March 14, court records show.

When Larimer pleaded guilty in December in the Las Vegas DUI, he agreed to a 30-day suspended jail sentence, DUI traffic school and community service. Chief Deputy District Attorney Eric Bauman has previously said that Larimer’s 2003 conviction could not legally affect his upcoming sentence, because he was tried as a juvenile.

Larimer was 15 when he caused a fatal crash on Nov. 10, 2003, killing 15-year-olds Travis Dunning, Josh Perry and Kyle Poff, while injuring Cody Fredericks. His blood alcohol-level was measured at 0.19 percent, more than double the legal limit in Nevada, and he had been driving 80 mph in a 25 mph zone before crashing into a wall in a Henderson neighborhood.

The judge scheduled another hearing for Larimer in Las Vegas Justice Court on Feb. 22.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.