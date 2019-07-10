Man who sold ammo to Las Vegas shooter will have jury trial

A Las Vegas jury will decide the fate of the Arizona man who sold ammunition to the Route 91 Harvest festival gunman.

Douglas Haig, right, speaks at a news conference with his attorney, Marc J. Victor, on Feb. 2, 2018, in Chandler, Ariz. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas jury will decide the fate of the Arizona man who sold ammunition to the Route 91 Harvest festival gunman.

U.S. District Judge James Mahan made the ruling Wednesday in Las Vegas after hearing arguments from Douglas Haig’s lawyer and federal prosecutors. It marked the first time Haig has appeared in federal court in Las Vegas.

Haig in June requested a bench trial, fearing bias from potential jurors. A bench trial allows a judge, not a jury, to determine guilt and set a sentence. A U.S. magistrate judge had recommended that Mahan deny Haig’s request.

“Though the trial will present challenges, the trial judge will ensure the Defendant an impartial trial,” U.S. Magistrate Judge Cam Ferenbach wrote in his report to Mahan.

Douglas Haig was concerned that his connection to the Route 91 shooting would have a “prejudicial effect”on jurors, according to court records. He is accused of selling reloaded rounds to the Las Vegas gunman ahead of the Oct. 1, 2017, attack, and he faces one count of manufacturing weapons without a license.

“Unlike a judge, jurors may simply be unable to set aside their passion and prejudice to render a fair and impartial verdict in this case,” Haig’s attorney wrote.

Haig twice has tried to change the circumstances of his court case because of bias concerns.

First, he asked to be tried in Arizona instead of Nevada, arguing that the mass shooting happened in Las Vegas and would make it hard to find an impartial jury. The court denied his request.

Then, he asked that government prosecutors not be allowed to mention the Route 91 attack. The court excluded some evidence pertaining to Route 91 but noted that procedural safeguards, including jury instructions, would help “minimize the risk of prejudice.”

Haig also asked that his case be dismissed, arguing that the statute he is accused of violating is “unconstitutionally vague.” The court denied his motion.

Two days later, Haig asked to waive his right to a jury trial.

The Route 91 attack killed 58 concertgoers and injured hundreds more. The gunman, Stephen Paddock, opened fire on the crowd from a Mandalay Bay suite across the street before fatally shooting himself.

Inside the suite, investigators found ammunition that Haig sold to Paddock loaded into five rifles and one magazine. They also found it inside an Amazon shipping box that listed Haig’s address.

Federal investigators interviewed Haig shortly after the attack, and prosecutors later charged him in connection with the sales. A trial is set to start in August in Las Vegas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3801. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.