Most charges dropped against man arrested in Las Vegas killing

Prosecutors dropped most charges Thursday against a man arrested in a November killing, and a judge agreed to release him from jail on his own recognizance.

Isiah Tisby, 26, was charged in November in connection with the death of Bobby Jones, 58.

On Thursday, Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Karen Bennett-Haron agreed to release Tisby on his own recognizance.

“This is a good thing that they are not pursuing those other charges, but you’ve got to reshape the way you move,” the judge told the defendant. “What you’re doing is just going to put you right back here.”

Jones allegedly pulled out a knife on Nov. 1 during a mental episode, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Tisby told police that when Jones then threatened his girlfriend with the knife, he pulled out a gun and shot the man in the head.

Jones died 10 days later at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center from blunt force head trauma, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. His manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Police ruled that Tisby acted in self-defense, but the district attorney’s office charged him with battery with a deadly weapon, discharging a gun into an occupied structure and being a prohibited person in possession of a gun, according to court documents.

On Thursday, prosecutor Erika Mendoza dropped the charges of battery and discharging a gun but argued against Tisby’s release from the Clark County Detention Center.

Mendoza said Tisby was previously placed on house arrest twice. His mother accused him of robbing her during one of the releases, and another time he was found in a car with a person smoking marijuana.

“I’m concerned about him being out without any supervision,” the prosecutor said. “He’s already performed very terribly on supervision considering he’s come back three times.”

Mendoza also cited Tisby’s prior convictions and said he has been charged seven times with failing to appear in court.

Bennett-Haron scheduled a preliminary hearing for Feb. 24.

Clark County District Court records show that Tisby was sentenced to serve at least 19 months in the Nevada Department of Corrections in July 2019 after pleading guilty to battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

