Murder suspect charged in assault on Las Vegas jail officers

A man charged in the death of a 1-year-old boy was indicted Wednesday on additional charges after prosecutors accused him of scuffling with officers at the Clark County Detention Center.

Antonio Bridges, 34 (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A man charged in the death of a 1-year-old boy was indicted Wednesday on additional charges after prosecutors accused him of scuffling with officers at the Clark County Detention Center.

Antonio Bridges faces one count each of battery by a prisoner, assault on an officer by a prisoner and possession of a dangerous weapon by an incarcerated person, along with first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend’s son, Mark Phillips Jr.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Jacqueline Bluth said officers found two reinforced shanks in his cell at the jail before Bridges “was able to rip away” from one officer and charge at another before “wildly kicking.”

Bridges, 34, also faces one count of child abuse or neglect resulting in substantial bodily harm in connection with the boy’s death. Mark died in April of multiple blunt force injuries at University Medical Center.

Authorities said Bridges recently had moved from Georgia to Las Vegas.

Bluth said the boy was under Bridges’ sole custody while the mother was being treated at the medical center. Bridges is being held on $150,00 bail.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.