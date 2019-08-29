Nevada doctor, nurse charged with distributing opioids

A Nevada doctor and nurse are facing criminal charges after federal prosecutors said they conspired to prescribe opioids outside the “usual course of professional practice.”

Dr. Gary Ridenour, 71, of Fallon, and Derek Braddix, 36, of Sparks, were charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises.

Ridenour also faces six counts of distribution of hydrocodone, Tylenol with codeine, and Alprazolam. Braddix was charged with four counts of distribution of hydrocodone and three counts of distribution of Alprazolam.

Ridenour was ordered held until a court hearing next week, while Braddix was released pending his trial.

Prosecutors said that from 2016 to February 2019 at their medical practice in Fallon, Ridenour and Braddix prescribed such drugs “without a legitimate medical purpose and not in the usual course of professional practice,” according to a news release.

In an unrelated indictment, Ridenour, previously convicted of a felony, also was charged with unlawful possession of a .22-caliber rifle, a .17-caliber rifle, a .45-caliber pistol, and a 7.62-caliber rifle.

