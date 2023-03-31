49°F
Courts

Nevada Supreme Court: Metro police violated public records act

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 30, 2023 - 7:34 pm
 
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Nevada Supreme Court has ruled that Las Vegas police violated the Nevada Public Records Act when the department failed to provide records to the Las Vegas Review-Journal about an investigation into a law enforcement officer.

In 2019, a reporter with the newspaper requested a Metropolitan Police Department case file for a criminal investigation into a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper who allegedly attempted to hire a confidential informant to kill or harm his wife, although charges were never filed against the trooper.

Metro provided limited records that were heavily redacted, according to court filings. In 2021, the newspaper filed an appeal with the Supreme Court challenging a District Court ruling that prevented the release of additional records.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court filed an opinion overturning the District Court order and found that a redacted version of the records could be released.

“We are glad the court emphasized the compelling interest the public has in oversight of law enforcement and the accountability of law enforcement officers, and that the court held that access to these records is vitally important to those interests,” said Review-Journal Chief Legal Officer Benjamin Lipman.

The Supreme Court also found that Metro failed to prove that denying the majority of the records would harm confidential sources and that not releasing the information was a violation of the Nevada Public Records Act.

“While the NPRA nevertheless recognizes the importance of safeguarding confidential and sensitive information, it does not permit courts to accept at face value assertions that disclosure of governmental records jeopardizes the safety or eviscerates the personal privacy interests of others,” according to the opinion.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

