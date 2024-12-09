No bail for suspect in death of bulldog found in plastic tote

The case of Reba the bulldog, who was found in a dumpster at a Von’s supermarket in Las Vegas, garnered donations and public attention.

Isaac Laushaul Jr., accused of involvement in the saga of Reba, the bulldog who died after being put into a plastic tote and left in a dumpster, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center, on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Markeisha Chanpale Foster, accused of involvement in the saga of Reba, the bulldog who died after being put into a plastic tote and left in a dumpster, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center, on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Markeisha Chanpale Foster, accused of involvement in the saga of Reba, the bulldog who died after being put into a plastic tote and left in a dumpster, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center, on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Isaac Laushaul Jr., accused of involvement in the saga of Reba, the bulldog who died after being put into a plastic tote and left in a dumpster, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center, on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Lindsey Pinafel, a volunteer at Vegas Pet Rescue Project, speaks outside a courtroom where Markeisha Chanpale Foster and Isaac Laushaul Jr., not photographed, accused of involvement in the saga of Reba, the bulldog who died after being put into a plastic tote and left in a dumpster, appeared in court at the Regional Justice Center, on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Volunteers at Vegas Pet Rescue watch as Markeisha Chanpale Foster and Isaac Laushaul Jr., not photographed, accused of involvement in the saga of Reba, the bulldog who died after being put into a plastic tote and left in a dumpster, appeared in court at the Regional Justice Center, on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Isaac Laushaul Jr., accused of involvement in the death of Reba, a bulldog who was put into a plastic tote and left in a dumpster, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Monday, Dec. 9, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Markeisha Chanpale Foster, left, and Isaac Laushaul Jr., accused of involvement in the saga of Reba, the bulldog who died after being put into a plastic tote and left in a dumpster, appear in court at the Regional Justice Center, on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

One of the suspects accused of putting a bulldog in a plastic tote this summer is being held without bail after he appeared in court Monday.

Reba was alive but in breathing distress when she was found, according to police. She died despite attempts to save her life.

Markeisha Chanpale Foster and Isaac Laushaul Jr. have been accused of placing her in the taped-shut tote where she was discovered. They each face a charge of willful or malicious torture, maiming or killing of an animal.

Pro Tem Judge Andrew Wong appointed attorney Rachel Stewart to represent Laushaul but did not hold a bail hearing for him, which meant he was held without bail pending a later court date.

Bail for Foster was set at $50,000 Sunday. As of Monday morning, she was still in custody.

At times before the hearing started, Foster held a piece of paper in front of her face and Laushaul bent his head down and turned away from the gallery in apparent efforts to prevent photographers from taking their pictures.

Animal advocates showed up for court wearing Justice for Reba T-shirts.

“We wanted them to see our face,” said Lindsey Pinapfel.

She added: “We have been waiting for this moment since July.”

She said advocates would be present at every court date to “let them know that we want justice for Reba.” Justice would mean “throwing the book at these individuals and prosecuting them to the fullest extent of the law,” she said.

“These people are lucky that Metro (police) found them before we did,” said Patricia Reid.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.