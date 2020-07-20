97°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Courts

Parents charged with murder in crash that killed 1-year-old boy

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 20, 2020 - 7:04 am
 
Updated July 20, 2020 - 9:23 am

The Las Vegas parents accused of street racing in a crash that killed their 1-year-old son now each face a charge of second-degree murder, prosecutors said Monday morning.

Cameron Hubbard-Jones, 23, and Lauren Prescia, 23, both of Las Vegas, were in court Monday morning.

Bail was set at $100,000 for each defendant during appearances in the courtroom of Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucum. Each faces charges in the July 12 crash at Rampart and Lake Mead drives that took the life of the couple’s son, Royce Jones.

Authorities said Prescia was driving while intoxicated, at an approximate speed of 121 mph when her vehicle slammed into a pole at the intersection. She was apprehended at the scene. On Monday, Deputy District Attorney Frank LoGrippo said her blood alcohol content after the crash was 0.18 percent, twice the legal limit for drivers in Nevada.

Hubbard-Jones was arrested Wednesday after a police investigation showed the two were street racing at the time of the crash. LoGrippo said he was driving 115 mph at the time of the crash.

A news release from the Clark County district attorney’s office Monday morning said prosecutors filed a charge of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon against each defendant.

“The recklessness and wanton disregard both parents exhibited in this incident is unacceptable,” District Attorney Steve Wolfson said in the announcement. “They caused the avoidable death of an innocent one-year-old boy and endangered the lives of many others who were on the road that day.”

If released on bail, the two are to have no contact with each other, Baucum said.

Court records show that Hubbard-Jones is on probation for a domestic violence attack against Prescia on Dec. 10, 2018.

A police report obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal said police were called to the couple’s residence for a report of a domestic dispute and officers immediately encountered Hubbard-Jones, who told officers that “he had messed up and explained he’d battered his girlfriend … multiple times.”

Prescia initially refused to cooperate with police, but officers interviewed a witness who reported seeing Hubbard-Jones attacking Prescia with closed fists in an argument over Hubbard-Jones spending money at a strip club.

The next day police went to Mountain Springs Hospital after learning Prescia was treated for injuries there. A doctor told officers Prescia “had suffered a temporal fracture on the left side of her skull, a nasal fracture and various bruising across all around her face and body.”

Hubbard-Jones was convicted in 2019 of battery with substantial bodily harm and battery constituting domestic violence for the attack on Prescia. He received a suspended sentence of 12 to 34 months in prison and was on probation in that case at the time of the crash that killed his son.

Prescia is charged with child abuse, driving under the influence, and reckless driving resulting in death. Hubbard-Jones is facing a single count of reckless driving causing death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Jobless Nevadans find out they have to repay unemployment benefits
Jobless Nevadans find out they have to repay unemployment benefits
2
Tourists still love Las Vegas, even through COVID-19 shutdowns
Tourists still love Las Vegas, even through COVID-19 shutdowns
3
School warned child’s home life was ‘a recipe for disaster.’ Then Aaron died.
School warned child’s home life was ‘a recipe for disaster.’ Then Aaron died.
4
Mountain lion captured in Summerlin, headed back to Spring Mountains
Mountain lion captured in Summerlin, headed back to Spring Mountains
5
VICTOR JOECKS: Why Sisolak shouldn’t shut down Nevada again
VICTOR JOECKS: Why Sisolak shouldn’t shut down Nevada again
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Crime Videos
MS-13 gang case defendant is Las Vegas restaurant employee - VIDEO
An employee at Hugo's Cellar at the Four Queens in Las Vegas is a defendant in the MS-13 gang case.
Las Vegas police investigate homicide in southwest valley - Video
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer gives an update on a homicide at a home in the 8400 block of Blackstone Ridge Court in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police: Mom Arrested in Fatal Crash Drove 121 MPH - VIDEO
A 23-year-old woman arrested Sunday night after a crash that killed her 1-year-old son was driving 121 mph at the time of the collision, according to a Las Vegas police report. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate homicide - Video
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide at West Decatur Boulevard and Pennwood Avenue on Monday, July 13, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Arrests Made In Murder Investigation
Nickolas Vonalst, Monika Gonzalez, and a juvenile were arrested following a murder investigation that began on June 23rd, 2020. (Nye County Sheriff's Office/YouTube)
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide at the area of East Flamingo Road and Palos Verde Street on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Police investigate officer-involved shooting in northern Las Vegas - Video
An individual who police say was brandishing a sword was shot and injured by Las Vegas police, prompting a barricade situation in the central Las Vegas Valley on Monday, June 23. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Woman steals truck, fires at officer - Video
Shanita Hearns, 34, of Las Vegas shot at Henderson Police officers after stealing a truck from a gas station at Horizon Drive and Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson on May 31. She was eventually arrested near Tropicana Avenue and Decatur Boulevard after Nevada Highway Patrol officers jumped a median to ram into the side of the truck. (Henderson Police Department)
Mobbed Up - Part Five teaser
A look at some of the interesting reminders of a mob life in the home of Frank "Lefty" Rosenthal, featured on the fifth episode of the Mobbed Up podcast. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shootings during Las Vegas protest leave 1 dead, officer in critical condition
A Las Vegas police officer was shot and critically injured Monday night. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police briefing on shooting during Black Lives Matter protest
Sheriff Joe Lombardo briefs the media on shootings during the Black Lives Matter protest that left one man dead and a Metro officer in critical condition on Monday, June 1, 2020.
Customer reacts to store looting
Longtime customer Najja Hashim talks about the looting of a neighborhood convenience store. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Search continues for homicide suspects - Video
In October 2017, 62-year-old David Rathbun was reported missing by family members and later found deceased in Arizona. The Las Vegas police homicide section is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 55-year-old Charles Ausiello and 45-year-old Jolene Hibbs who are suspects in Rathbun’s death. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Two men were stabbed Thursday morning at a central Las Vegas home - Video
Two men were stabbed at a central Las Vegas home, Thursday morning, May 21, leaving both with life-threatening injuries. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Cellphone tower destroyed In Nye County - Video
The Nye County Sheriff's Office is investigating a cellphone tower being destroyed in Pahrump. (Nye County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
Shots Fired in Downtown Las Vegas
Police reported that they were investigating a shooting in which a suspect fired a weapon at officers on Fremont Street on Monday, May 4, 2020.
Police briefing on officer-involved shooting northeast of Las Vegas - VIDEO
Metro Police Department Capt. Nichole Splinter gives a briefing from the scene of an officer-involved shooting at Apex Road and Interstate 15, northeast of Las Vegas, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police ID man killed in officer-involved shooting - VIDEO
A 24-year-old man with a sawed-off shotgun was shot dead by Las Vegas police in front of a red car the man allegedly tried to steal toward the end of car a chase Tuesday with speeds of more than 100 mph through multiple areas of the valley. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide after a man was found deceased in the parking lot of a strip mall at 9640 W. Tropicana Ave. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Homicide briefing
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in southwest Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate homicide
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in southwest Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate officer-involved shooting in east valley - VIDEO
Las Vegas police on Tuesday were investigating an officer-involved shooting in the east valley. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST