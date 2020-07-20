Parents charged with murder in crash that killed 1-year-old boy

The Las Vegas parents accused of street racing in a crash that killed their 1-year-old son now each face a charge of second-degree murder, prosecutors said on Monday.

Lauren Prescia, accused of driving while intoxicated in a crash that killed her 1-year-old son, appears in the courtroom of Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucumat to determine bail at the Regional Justice Center, in Las Vegas on Monday, July 20, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cameron Hubbard-Jones, waits to appear before Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucumat to determine bail at the Regional Justice Center, in Las Vegas on Monday, July 20, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lauren Prescia (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Lauren Prescia, accused of driving while intoxicated in a crash that killed her 1-year-old son, appears in the courtroom of Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucumat to determine bail at the Regional Justice Center, in Las Vegas on Monday, July 20, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Defense attorney Daniel Hill speaks on behalf of Lauren Prescia, accused of driving while intoxicated in a crash that killed her 1-year-old son, to Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucumat, in a hearing to determine bail at the Regional Justice Center, in Las Vegas on Monday, July 20, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Attorney Damian Sheets, left defends Cameron Hubbard-Jones, in the courtroom of Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucumat, at the Regional Justice Center, in Las Vegas on Monday, July 20, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucumat listens to the defense attorney for Lauren Prescia in a hearing to determine bail, at the Regional Justice Center, in Las Vegas on Monday, July 20, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Attorney Damian Sheets, left speaks to Cameron Hubbard-Jones, in the courtroom of Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucumat, at the Regional Justice Center, in Las Vegas on Monday, July 20, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Prosecutor Frank LoGrippo speaks with Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucumat contending for bail to be raised for Lauren Prescia, accused of driving while intoxicated in a crash that killed her 1-year-old son, during a hearing at the Regional Justice Center, in Las Vegas on Monday, July 20, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Persecutor Frank LoGrippo leaves the courtroom after contending for higher bail for Lauren Prescia and Cameron Hubbard-Jones, at the Regional Justice Center, in Las Vegas on Monday, July 20, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Attorney Damian Sheets, left speaks to defendant Cameron Hubbard-Jones, in the courtroom of Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucumat, at the Regional Justice Center, in Las Vegas on Monday, July 20, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cameron Hubbard-Jones, 23, on Monday, July 20, 2020, in Las Vegas Justice Court at the Regional Justice Center. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas parents accused of street racing in a crash that killed their 1-year-old son now each face a charge of second-degree murder, prosecutors said Monday morning.

Cameron Hubbard-Jones, 23, and Lauren Prescia, 23, both of Las Vegas, were in court Monday morning.

Bail was set at $100,000 for each defendant during appearances in the courtroom of Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucum. Each faces charges in the July 12 crash at Rampart and Lake Mead drives that took the life of the couple’s son, Royce Jones.

Authorities said Prescia was driving while intoxicated, at an approximate speed of 121 mph when her vehicle slammed into a pole at the intersection. She was apprehended at the scene. On Monday, Deputy District Attorney Frank LoGrippo said her blood alcohol content after the crash was 0.18 percent, twice the legal limit for drivers in Nevada.

Hubbard-Jones was arrested Wednesday after a police investigation showed the two were street racing at the time of the crash. LoGrippo said he was driving 115 mph at the time of the crash.

A news release from the Clark County district attorney’s office Monday morning said prosecutors filed a charge of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon against each defendant.

“The recklessness and wanton disregard both parents exhibited in this incident is unacceptable,” District Attorney Steve Wolfson said in the announcement. “They caused the avoidable death of an innocent one-year-old boy and endangered the lives of many others who were on the road that day.”

If released on bail, the two are to have no contact with each other, Baucum said.

Court records show that Hubbard-Jones is on probation for a domestic violence attack against Prescia on Dec. 10, 2018.

A police report obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal said police were called to the couple’s residence for a report of a domestic dispute and officers immediately encountered Hubbard-Jones, who told officers that “he had messed up and explained he’d battered his girlfriend … multiple times.”

Prescia initially refused to cooperate with police, but officers interviewed a witness who reported seeing Hubbard-Jones attacking Prescia with closed fists in an argument over Hubbard-Jones spending money at a strip club.

The next day police went to Mountain Springs Hospital after learning Prescia was treated for injuries there. A doctor told officers Prescia “had suffered a temporal fracture on the left side of her skull, a nasal fracture and various bruising across all around her face and body.”

Hubbard-Jones was convicted in 2019 of battery with substantial bodily harm and battery constituting domestic violence for the attack on Prescia. He received a suspended sentence of 12 to 34 months in prison and was on probation in that case at the time of the crash that killed his son.

Prescia is charged with child abuse, driving under the influence, and reckless driving resulting in death. Hubbard-Jones is facing a single count of reckless driving causing death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.