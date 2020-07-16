Parents suspected in crash that killed son miss court appearances

Both parents of a 1-year-old boy killed in a crash missed their first court appearances Thursday due to a medical issues.

Lauren Prescia (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A 23-year-old Las Vegas woman accused of driving while intoxicated after a crash that killed her 1-year-old son missed her first court appearance Thursday due to a medical issue.

The nature of the issue that prevented Lauren Prescia from appearing in the courtroom of Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucum was not specified.

Baucum appointed defense attorney Daniel Hill to represent Prescia.

A criminal complaint filed in court charges Prescia with child abuse, driving under the influence resulting in death and reckless driving in the crash that killed her toddler, Royce Jones, near the intersection of Lake Mead and Rampart boulevards Sunday.

Authorities said Prescia was driving her 2020 Hyundai Sonata north on Rampart at 121 mph while street racing with the father of the child, Cameron Hubbard-Jones, when Prescia lost control of her vehicle.

Hubbard-Jones was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of reckless driving causing death. He also was not present in the courtroom of Justice of the Peace Joe Bonaventure Thursday morning. A bailiff said he refused to be transported due to medical reasons.

Bonaventure ordered Hubbard-Jones be held without bail. He noted that Hubbard-Jones’ arrest Wednesday on suspicion of reckless driving causing death could represent a violation of probation for him.

Court records that show Hubbard-Jones is on probation for a 2019 conviction of battery with substantial bodily harm and battery constituting domestic violence. He received a suspended sentence of 12 to 34 months in prison in that case and was placed on probation.

Police said Hubbard-Jones was driving a 2017 Mercedes-Benz GL450 and was next to the Hyundai while both cars were speeding.

“The extreme speeds and driving behaviors were indicative of a speed contest between the two parents of the deceased juvenile,” a Wednesday news release from police said.

