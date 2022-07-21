Police: Man linked to panic on Strip was upset with security

Thomas Bradley’s bail was set at $2,000, and should the Washington state resident post bond, he was ordered to stay away from the Strip.

Thompson Bradley (Metropolitan Police Department)

A man accused of breaking glass with rocks at a Strip resort, triggering false reports of an active shooter throughout the tourist corridor, had been upset for being kicked out of the property, police alleged in his arrest report.

Thompson Bradley, 42, remained at the Clark County Detention Center on Thursday on one misdemeanor count of destruction of property.

The Washington state resident’s bail was set at $2,000, and he was ordered to stay away from the Strip.

Bradley did not have a listed attorney.

MGM Grand security had trespassed Bradley on Saturday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department, which did not disclose the reason.

Bradley returned to the property’s valet area later that night and started to throw “medium-sized rocks” at glass in the valet area, shattering the glass and causing about $2,000 in damage, police said.

A bystander held Bradley before the property’s security arrived, police said.

The bang of the broken glass caused panic through other Strip properties where videos posted on social media captured scenes of people running.

Bradley suffered cuts to his face that he said were caused by being tackled by security.

Police reported one minor injury.

Bradley is next expected in court on Aug. 3.

