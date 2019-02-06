Prosecutors appeal dismissal of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy’s case

Federal prosecutors filed opening briefs Wednesday in their appeal of a judge’s dismissal of felony conspiracy and weapons charges against Bunkerville rancher Cliven Bundy and others.

Cliven Bundy walks out of Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in Las Vegas a free man with his wife Carol Monday, Jan. 8, 2017, after a federal judge dismissed the case with prejudice against him, two of his sons and another man in the Bunkerville standoff. At rear, in a cowboy hat is their son Ammon Bundy. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Federal prosecutors filed opening briefs Wednesday in their appeal of a judge’s dismissal of felony conspiracy and weapons charges against Bunkerville rancher Cliven Bundy, his sons Ammon and Ryan and independent militia member Ryan Payne.

A year ago, U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro threw out the case against the Bundy family and Payne after finding “flagrant prosecutorial misconduct.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth White asked the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reverse Navarro’s decision, defending the Justice Department’s actions at trial.

“Any missteps were inadvertent (or at worst negligent), and those errors did not merit the court’s strong condemnation of the prosecution team,” White wrote.

The Bundys and others were charged after a 2014 armed standoff with federal agents who tried to execute a court order to round up Cliven Bundy’s cattle.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.